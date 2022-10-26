Nikki Kaur's lawyers say her dismissal from Brampton job was a 'targeted retaliation'
Lawyers representing defeated mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur are alleging that her dismissal from her director job at Brampton city hall is unlawful and a “targeted retaliation.”
In a letter to Brampton’s acting city solicitor Diana Soos, obtained by CP24, Kaur’s lawyers wrote that her termination is a part of a “larger conspiracy” against their client and involved senior staff at city hall and the mayor’s office.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Specifically, Ms. Kaur’s termination is the culmination of a long conspiracy among senior City officials to silence her persistent efforts to expose wrongdoing and possible corruption in the City’s administration,” wrote lawyer Frank Portman of Massey LLP.
“This conspiracy included her 2021 dismissal and subsequent reinstatement, and was rooted in her recent mayoral campaign.”
Kaur was the city’s director of strategic projects, planning & building economic development. She said she was “terminated” on Tuesday “without explanation or notice,” alleging she was being silenced after making allegations of wrongdoing and mismanagement at city hall.
Kaur first made the accusations in 2021 and was fired in the aftermath but was later reinstated. She went on a leave of absence to run against Brown for mayor.
Kaur, who billed herself as a candidate who could “clean up” city hall, lost to Brown on Monday.
Brampton mayor, Patrick Brown, speaks during a press conference to announce his intention to re-run for mayorship, at city hall in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
In the preservation letter, Portman confirmed that Kaur is preparing to sue the City of Brampton and is asking the city to safely keep all documents and records in any format related to Kaur’s termination this year and her attempted firing in 2021.
The letter went to say "we expect that you will take immediate and proactive steps to preserve the records of the Mayor’s Office and in particular Mr. Brown’s records."
“The city is required to proactively take steps to ensure that the aforementioned documents are preserved for the purposes of future discovery," Portman wrote.
Her lawyers are also asking the city to suspend automatic deletion or overwriting protocols that could jeopardize the preservation of the documents.
BROWN RESPONDS
On Wednesday, Brown’s office refused to comment about reports of Kaur’s termination, as it is a personnel matter
But in an interview with Newstalk 1010's John Moore earlier, Brown denied having any involvement in Kaur's firing.
"So that would be a decision of the administration. That's not a council decision," Brown said.
"Ultimately, the CAO (chief administration officer) will make the best decisions that he thinks are required for the city."
Brown added that the mayoral election was not the only race Kaur entered in the last year and a half, and said "there was a level of distraction."
"And she had lost the confidence of our colleagues at City Hall and senior staff. But ultimately, I don't want to speculate, and that's for the CAO or the HR department to answer," Brown said.
CP24 has reached out to the City of Brampton but has yet to hear back.
With files from CP24's Cristina Tenaglia
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
OPP commissioner expected to address contradictions on Emergencies Act
The commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is to testify today at the public inquiry into the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to clear out "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Montreal sees 3 suspicious car fires in under a week, this time in Ahuntsic
For the third time in less than a week, Montreal firefighters (SSIM) were called to the scene of a suspicious car fire. This time, the car was parked in a residential area in the Ahuntsic district, on Papineau Avenue near Étienne-Brûlé Avenue, not far from Highway 19.
-
Roxboro legion gutted by fire, destroying prized antiques and cache of fundraising poppies
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Roxboro are doing what they can to rebuild after a fire tore through the building earlier this week. The legion post has been a Roxboro fixture since 1957. Now the branch is trying to determine what to do next.
London
-
Mayoral chain of office stolen, London police investigating
Police have launched an official investigation after London, Ont.’s mayoral chain of office was stolen, city officials confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo police no longer looking for missing 77-year-old woman
Waterloo regional police are no longer requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 77-year-old woman in Cambridge,
-
Richard Gere spotted filming new movie in Cambridge, Ont.
A feature film starring Richard Gere took over part of Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
Northern Ontario
-
New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work
As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north. That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.
-
Dramatic moments in Sudbury courtroom as man sentenced for brother's murder
In a unanimous decision, convicted killer Kerry Burke was sentenced to life in prison in Sudbury on Wednesday for murdering his younger brother.
-
Toronto landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
Tozheg Roshankar of Toronto bought a home as an investment property to help her pay the bills as a single parent and a caregiver to her mother. But now the tenant inside her Mississauga rental home is refusing to pay the rent or utilities.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | CHEO warns of surge in patients amid RSV, COVID-19, flu cases
A warning from the city’s children’s hospital about unpreceded pressures on a system that is seeing record high volumes month after month.
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Ford gov't targets housing crisis, but suburban residents concerned about intensification
The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario in ten years, with Ottawa expected to build 161,000 new houses by 2031. That means building up density near transit stations, and waiving or cutting some fees developers pay.
Windsor
-
More than 400 participants experience latest developments in automation at conference
Windsor-Essex’s largest automation conference attracted over 400 attendees and exhibitors this week to experience the latest developments in Industry 4.0.
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
Barrie
-
Citizens' calls to police nab suspected impaired drivers
Police nabbed two separate suspected drunk drivers after phone calls from the community.
-
Ont. family struggles with insurance after hurricane destroyed home
Hurricane Fiona is one of the most catastrophic events to hit Atlantic Canada; weeks later, many have found their insurance won't cover the damage.
-
Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
'This is very uncommon': Dead great white shark discovered washed up along North Sydney's shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark was discovered washed up along the Maritimes' shorelines.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall. He has been elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg.
-
Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon? CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
-
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
New QEII casino south of Edmonton will promote 'living together in harmony,' Chief says
If the Chief has his way, there will be more than just gas, good food and gaming going on at a new First Nations-owned casino complex south of Edmonton.
-
Murder suspect found in Millet: RMCP
An Alberta man wanted for murder has been found and arrested.