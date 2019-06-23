Nick Nurse jams on stage in Toronto with Hamilton band Arkells
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse pumps his fist after his team scored a basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 1:27PM EDT
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse took his off-court skills on stage Saturday night.
Nurse, who led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in franchise history earlier this month, joined Hamilton rock band Arkells at their Toronto show to perform a song with them on guitar.
Fans posted photos and video on social media Saturday night of the rookie NBA coach, clad in his signature black NN baseball cap, strumming along to a cover of Stevie Wonder's hit "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" at Budweiser Stage.
The crowd can be heard cheering loudly in one video as Nurse makes his surprise appearance on stage.
Canada’s hottest guitarist... Toronto @Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. pic.twitter.com/y3o8DwkCxV— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) June 23, 2019
Nurse had been photographed several times throughout the season -- and Toronto's playoff run -- with a guitar flung over his shoulder.
The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy on June 13.