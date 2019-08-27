Phase three has begun on Etobicoke’s Six Point Interchange Project, with the full closure Tuesday of Bloor Street West from Kipling Avenue to Prennan Avenue.

The work to revamp the area, which has long been known for its confusing series of looping roadways and sometimes referred to as “Spaghetti Junction”, began in March 2017 after more than a decade of planning and design. But work has really intensified this year.

“You can’t get into the plaza,” complained Andria, who shops in the area.

“You have to go all around Dundas all the way to Bloor and if you’re coming from the South you have to go much more distance to get anywhere.”

In addition to the closure at Prennan Avenue, the intersection at Bloor and Kipling is still being reconstructed, so pedestrians can’t cross east to west. Beyond that, other streets have been reduced to one lane.

“The GPS, I think it had taken us right, but then the ramp was closed, and then we had to go around. And once we went around, the next street was closed,” Kristina, who was driving to a wedding cake store on Bloor, said today.



The construction in Etobicoke has caused major headaches in the area. (CTV News Toronto / Janice Golding)

And while pedestrians and motorists described the confusion and frustration of navigating the area, area business owners say it’s all hurting their bottom line.

“It’s affecting us, because people doesn’t come the way they supposed to come, and it’s ongoing,” Maria Predescu, of Frank’s Hair Design, said. She says business there has fallen 20 per cent.

“It’s upsetting because we want to see more customers coming in.”

The city says it understands people are being inconvenienced but says the work is being done for a good reason. Some of the work currently being done includes raising the road grade, installing underground services, and installing bike lanes and sidewalks. Bloor St. and Kipling Ave. are also being widened.

“This particular intersection will transform that area,” spokesperson Brad Ross said. “It will turn it into more of a community, where it will be more pedestrian-friendly and bicycle-friendly, and where businesses then will thrive.”

Nick Scuralli, who operates a photography studio in the area, says he thinks the reconfiguration of the area’s roadways will streamline traffic.

“I think, like Bloor Street going straight through instead of stopping at Kipling and disappearing is a good thing. I think it will be better for everybody, hopefully.”

The construction is expected to wrap up at some point in 2020.