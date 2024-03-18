TORONTO
    • New video shows suspects slashing tires, spray painting vehicles in Toronto’s west end

    A new video released by Toronto police shows two suspects allegedly slashing tires in Toronto’s Corso Italia area.

    In it two people, dressed in what appear to be grey sweat suits, are seen in an alleyway allegedly damaging at least two of three parked vehicles before running away. The air leaving the vehicles’ slashed tires can be heard in the footage.

    This follows a release issued over the weekend by police that asked for the public’s help to identify two suspects who allegedly slashed tired and spray painted numerous in the early morning hours during the week of March 11. The vandalism happened near St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

    Anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Police have also issued a QR code to submit footage through.

