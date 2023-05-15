New Toronto museum preserves voices, stories of the Holocaust for a post-survivor era
As a post-survivor era approaches, a new museum in Toronto has preserved the voices of those who endured the Holocaust, ensuring their knowledge will be passed on for years to come.
“We have fewer and fewer survivors with us,” Dara Solomon, executive director at Toronto’s Holocaust Museum, opening to the public June 9, told CTV News Toronto Friday.
The museum was created by the UJA Federation's Neuberger Holocaust Centre with assistance from a $12 million donation by the Azrieli Foundation and will serve as a revitalized successor of the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, Soloman said.
Tickets became available to the public for pre-order Monday.
The number of living Holocaust survivors is dwindling. The population of 40,000 immigrants that came to Canada following the war has reduced to a fraction of that today – the Azreili Foundation says there are at least 10,000 left in the country.
“Their stories and their words need to be preserved and carried on into the future,” Soloman said.
Those stories can be heard, told by the survivors themselves, in the more than 220 minutes of testimony, across 11 stations in the new facility. In all, the first-hand knowledge of over 70 survivors comprise the oral history.
“You're always hearing from the voice of the survivor,” Solomon said.
A visitor can be seen at the Toronto Holocaust Museum. (THM)
The new space is just over 9,500 sq. ft. – nearly twice as large as the former centre. Touted to be the most technologically advanced in its field, the facility contains a 40-seat theatre, which will showcase both archival and new footage, four themed galleries, and a learning lab for dialogue, discussion, and workshops.
Through the ‘storyliner’ exhibit, visitors will be able to follow a survivor's story throughout the experience on the tablet. When held up, augmented reality is used to create a layered experience “that deepens and customizes content through an overlay of first-person accounts, artifacts, photos, and documents.”
A child can be seen using one of the augmented reality tablets at the new Toronto Holocaust Museum (THM)
“The museum also connects the dots to the present and gives visitors the opportunity to reflect on why they're learning this history,” Solomon said.
Canada’s Jewish communities are still some of the most discriminated against in the country today. In 2022, B'nai Brith Canada reported 2,769 antisemitic incidents, a small decrease over 2021’s all-time high of 2,799.
Museum staff say the exhibitions are meant to combat present-day hate and inform visitors about trends in anti-semitism.
“With antisemitism on the rise, this is needed to help confront and counter hate,” Solomon said.
Disinformation also poses a threat to future generations. A study conducted in 2022 showed that nearly a third of North American students think the Holocaust was exaggerated or fabricated and that 40 per cent of students reported learning about the Holocaust through social media.
The study also showed that after an educational seminar, students were nine-per-cent more likely to say they’d intervene if they saw an antisemitic event, while 92 per cent of students wanted to know more about the Holocaust.
“We hope the museum will play a role in understanding and confronting violent histories and preventing future atrocities,” Solomon said.
An exhibit at the Toronto Holocaust Museum can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)
For Solomon, the chance to play a first-hand role in unveiling the project has been one of the most meaningful of her career.
“I really feel like we're continuing the work of this incredibly dedicated group of Holocaust survivors who founded the Center in the 1980s and believed so strongly that they survived so that they can tell their stories to the next generation,” she said.
“To be able to make that happen for them is so fulfilling for myself and my staff.”
General admission is priced at $18 and seniors at $12. Children, youth, students, Indigenous peoples, and Holocaust survivors will be granted entry free of charge.
The Toronto Holocaust Museum at 4588 Bathurst Street. (THM)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP MP trying to place 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
A trial is launching to find out whether an advanced blood test can detect ovarian cancer earlier
An advanced blood test is set to be offered to patients experiencing ovarian cancer symptoms at a few select health-care facilities in the U.K., in a new trial that researchers hope could revolutionize the way we diagnose this dangerous disease.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
WATCH | 'It was incredibly bad luck, but incredibly good luck to capture it': Shark attacks fisherman's kayak in Hawaii
A fisherman had a harrowing experience after a massive tiger shark attacked his kayak while he was fishing near the Kualoa shore in Hawaii.
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
Memorial University sought $13,800 in PR help as president's Indigenous claim probed
Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador enlisted $13,800 worth of public relations help after a report scrutinized claims of Mi'kmaq heritage made by the school's former president.
Montreal
-
Kanesatake calling on feds to help decontaminate toxic dump site
Leaders and community members in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) of Kanesatake are demanding help in decontaminating a dump site that could affect water quality in one of Quebec's most popular lakes.
-
Montreal's new police chief Fady Dagher reviews his first 100 days
Montreal's new police chief publicly reviewed his first 100 days on the job on Monday and said while he is pleased with what his department has achieved so far there is still a long way to go. Fady Dagher came into the role as the city was grappling with rising gun violence, one of the top three priorities he addressed at a news conference.
-
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
London
-
Breaking Ground: Construction of 40 tiny homes in St. Thomas, Ont. to start this week
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin in partnership with Sanctuary Homes and Doug Tarry Homes is building 40 tiny homes on a former brownfield site in the city’s downtown.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Cyclone' lands at London airport
A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone has landed at London International Airport.
-
Police investigating after women approached by naked man in north London, Ont.
London police are investigating two separate incidents after women were approached by a naked man in northeast London over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
-
Highway 7/8 westbound closed for police investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed a section of Highway 7/8 westbound for a police investigation.
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby vacates seat after calls to resign
After a number of calls for her to resign, Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee Wendy Ashby announced she will be vacating her seat.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Rider airlifted to trauma centre after rolling ATV, passenger injured
Two people were hospitalized after rolling their all-terrain vehicle in Muskoka.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Fire destroys homes under construction in Barrhaven
A fire gutted several homes under construction in a Barrhaven neighbourhood overnight Monday.
-
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
Windsor
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Defence calls paramedic in ongoing murder trial in Windsor
One of three people accused is calling evidence in an ongoing murder trial in Windsor.
-
Kingsville man charges after OPP find $62,500 in stolen items
A Kingsville man has been charged after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and golf cart as well as a firearm.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Fenelon Falls for 'suspicious person' investigation
Residents in Fenelon Falls can expect a heavy police presence as officers investigate a "suspicious person."
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup truck in Bracebridge
Police laid charges after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's why Barrie police are revamping their entire fleet to be more eye-grabbing
Police in Barrie will soon be much more visible as the service switches its entire fleet to a more noticeable design following a pilot project launched last summer.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
N.B. Human Rights Commission concerned over LGBTQ policy review in schools
The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the government's decision to review the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Calgary
-
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
-
'Higher than normal' flow rate on Calgary rivers, city says
The risk of flooding in Calgary this year is considered 'normal,' officials said Monday, but cautioned that forecasts could 'change dramatically.'
-
Police continue work to identify man found dead in the Bow River
Calgary police have released another sketch of a man whose body was found in the Bow River last year.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
A trial has started for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour and leading police on a weeklong manhunt that ended in Ontario.
-
RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Embattled CEO of B.C. housing operator resigns
Janice Abbott, the CEO of British Columbia housing operator the Atira Women's Resource Society, is stepping down.
-
Doctors, academics, activists call for removal of top Vancouver doctor from her role over COVID-19 claims
Vancouver’s biggest health authority is facing demands to remove its top doctor from her role over claims she made about COVID-19 during a radio interview earlier this month.
-
24-year-old man charged in 'unprovoked' stabbing attack at B.C. hospital: Surrey RCMP
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent assault at Surrey Memorial Hospital over the weekend, Mounties say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant.
-
These are the new 19 pop-up dog parks in Edmonton
The City of Edmonton is opening 19 pop-up dog parks this month.