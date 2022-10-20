New spa village near Toronto temporarily closes its pools after staph contamination
A brand new spa village near Toronto is temporarily closing its pools after a potential ‘health hazard’ was detected in a recent inspection.
On Thursday, the Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ont. announced it has closed its pools after receiving notice from Durham Public Health that pseudomonas and staphylococcus bacteria, known as staph, were found in the saltwater pool called Källa.
The spa just opened earlier this month on Oct. 6, and it was notified about the bacteria just over a week later on Oct. 14.
“We took immediate action, closing the pool and hiring a team of water experts to conduct a full investigation,” CEO and owner, Martin Paquette, said in a news release.
Following a thorough investigation, Paquette says the source of what caused the infection was a “malfunction of our UV lamps and bromine disinfectant.”
While the rest of the pools were considered safe, the spa made the choice to close them all so it could “effectively do a full audit of the installations.”
Staph is found on the skin and can range from minor skin infections to life-threatening illnesses if it gets into a person’s blood – it can even lead to sepsis or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to Paquette, some guests have experienced some of its symptoms.
“We are devastated to hear that this has been your experience of our village,” Paquette said. “Please be assured that we took every step we could to ensure that the pool was fully inspected, approved and certified by public health authorities, and regularly tested and staffed by experts.”
The pools will stay closed until Paquette has “the absolute confidence that our water calibration systems work perfectly for the entire site.”
The spa’s thermal cycle therapy, saunas, rain showers, lounging areas and restaurants remain open.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
BREAKING | Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Trudeau, Poilievre neck-and-neck in preferred prime minister polling: Nanos
According to the results of new polling from Nanos Research, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred prime minister for 30 per cent of Canadians. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't far behind, sitting at 29.8 per cent.
After Liz Truss resignation, a look at other world leaders whose short tenures broke records
After spending only six weeks in the role, the U.K.'s Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making her tenure as prime minister the shortest in the nation's history. CTVNews.ca looks at other world leaders in the West whose terms were similarly short, if not shorter.
BREAKING | Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will not hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
Montreal
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
London
-
Phillies manager honoured by hometown Ontario museum
In a museum in Mooretown, Ont. packed with antiques of generations gone by sits a new, seemingly out of place, baseball sports display.
-
Second photo released of vehicle in relation to fatal hit-and-run
London police have released another photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation. According to police, the blue sedan may have a broken windshield on the passenger side, damage to the front bumper and hood and a loud exhaust system.
-
'Barricaded person' near Saugeen First Nation
Police have a section of the Saugeen First Nation blocked off for a “barricaded person.” A section of Highway 21 heading north of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton has been blocked off for most of the morning.
Kitchener
-
'Low public health risk’ after rubber factory fire in Brantford
Air quality readings in the immediate area of a slow-burning rubber factory fire in Brantford indicate low public health risk, according to the City of Brantford.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A joint funeral is underway in Barrie, Ont. for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside a home north of Toronto home last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
-
Few and far between: population density in northern Ontario
No matter how much you sharpen your pencil, no matter how many pages of the budget you go through line-by-line, some key factors in northeastern Ontario make annual budgeting a challenge.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police struggled to come up with a plan to deal with 'Freedom Convoy'
The "Freedom Convoy" had gridlocked Canada's capital city for more than two weeks before the police force approved a detailed plan to handle it, a senior Ottawa police officer told the public inquiry into the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Windsor
-
'We don’t need a dictator': Windsor mayoral candidate challenges incumbent on strong mayor status
Chris Holt wants Drew Dilkens to publicly state his intentions about using the veto powers before voters go to the polls on Monday.
-
No charges against Windsor police officer after man breaks arm: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit has determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury suffered by a 43-year-old man.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Barrie
-
'This loss is deeply personal': Funeral in Barrie, Ont., remembers slain officers
Two officers who died after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., were remembered Thursday as respected and dedicated to their careers, while those gathered at their funeral reflected on the risks of the job in light of a string of police deaths that's shaken forces across the country.
-
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
-
Early winter storm causes power outages across cottage country
Hydro One estimates more than 100 homes and businesses in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound areas were initially without power due to Thursday's winter storm.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
-
More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage
Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.
Calgary
-
Armed robbery at Calgary pizzeria leaves employee injured
Calgary police are investigating after an armed robbery attempt at a local business ended with shots fired and an employee injured.
-
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
-
Man injured in Discovery Ridge house fire
One man was injured in a house fire in the community of Discovery Ridge on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
Vancouver
-
B.C. will officially declare David Eby as new NDP premier Friday
David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.
-
'An absolute hero': Thousands pay tribute to slain officer in procession from Vancouver to Burnaby
Thousands of first responders lined the streets Thursday morning in a procession stretching from Vancouver to Burnaby to pay tribute to one of their own.
-
1st snowfall of season brings special weather statements to B.C. highways
The long-awaited shift from summer to fall is taking shape in B.C., with the first snow of the season expected on elevated highways this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charge laid against central Alberta teacher
A central Alberta teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Street racing caused crash on High Level Bridge: EPS
Police are looking for dashcam video related to a crash on the High Level Bridge on Tuesday evening they say was caused by street racing.
-
Police officer charged in crash that seriously injured cyclist
An RCMP officer has been charged after a police vehicle hit a man on a bicycle.