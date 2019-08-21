

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





A new public space has opened up outside the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM).

On Wednesday, the Helga and Mike Scmidt Performane Terrace and the Reed family plaza officially opened. The terrace overlooks Philosopher’s Walk, a popular foot path at the St. George campus of the University of Toronto.



The Helga and Mike Schmidt Performance Terrace and the Reed Family Plaza opened on Aug. 21, 2019. (Ron Dhaliwal/CTV News Toronto)

The 13,595 square-foot public space features garden-side seating and is expected to host a number of musical and theatrical performances.

"(It’s) just a wonderful space and I know everybody who passes by will want to come in and enjoy the greenery that will be beautiful all year round,” Josh Basseches, CEO and Director of the ROM, said.

The terrace was designed by Toronto architect Siamak Hariri and named after lead donors. Programming is expected to be available every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., starting in September.



