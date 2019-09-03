After years of construction and delay, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School officially opened its doors—just in time for the first day of classes.

The school board initially approved plans to rebuild and tear down the existing facility, located near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, in 2012 after securing provincial funding.

“Some of these kids were in a temporary holding location just down the road from here,” said Lloyd Noronha, Associate Director of Education for the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

“They’ve actually had to move from a couple of different locations, so again, this is a long-time coming, and I think this school community’s pretty happy about finally landing at their final home.”

The old school had very little green space and was considered too overcrowded to properly serve the community.

“We had a number of challenges,” said local councillor Frances Nunziata. “We had to work with Metrolinx to tunnel the rail tracks in order to make green space for the school because the site wasn’t big enough to accommodate the school and, as well as the park plan, you know, the play area.”

The transportation agency created a rail deck by tunneling and installing UP Express rail tracks below ground to create a play area right above.

“It’s an urban, creative solution for this school,” said Noronha.

Construction crews were further delayed after discovering an ancient burial site during the excavation. The school board had to work closely with the Catholic Archdiocese to deal with concerns about moving a sacred site.

After years of delays, parents say they’re very happy this day has finally come.

“We’re so excited, it’s a new school, it’s a new environment,” said one mother.

“It’s great. It’s about time, I’m happy because both of my kids are in here now,” added Marcos Areco, another parent.

The new facility is nearly twice as large as the old school and can accommodate 600 students. It also has a new daycare with space for 36 children.