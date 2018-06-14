

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released new security camera images of a grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck connected with a hit-and-run that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian near Briar Hill.

The images show there is no licence plate on the front of the vehicle. The driver is not visible in the images, but witnesses described him as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time.

Police say the vehicle struck a woman who was crossing the street near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died later that evening.

Police released video footage Tuesday of the intersection that shows the driver stopped the vehicle after the collision and approached the woman on the street. After what appears to be a brief conversation, the driver returned to his truck and “fled at a high rate of speed.”

“He had enough time to see that the person was dying,” Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday evening. “It’s terrible.”

The pedestrian was later identified by her husband as Isabel Soria. She was heading to a Service Ontario location to renew her licence when she was struck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.