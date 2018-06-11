

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run in the Briar Hill area.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at 3 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses told police that a silver Ford F150 struck a pedestrian.

Paramedics say they transported a female in her 40s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“At this point, it’s not clear what direction she was crossing,” Toronto Police Service Sgt. Orang Momeni told CTV News Toronto. “We do know contact was made in the intersection.”

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses told police the driver was a white male in his 30s, wearing a construction vest.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Dufferin Street are closed while police reconstruct the scene.