A new budget calculator can help keep track of how much money is being spent on daily coffees, lunches and nightly glass of wine.

“We know that money management can solve a lot of issues including debt,” said Adriana Molina with Credit Canada Debt Solutions. “Debt can be manageable if you work the figures properly and these tools can really help you do that.”

Free debt calculators, budget planners and expense trackers can help consumers input expenses. The calculator automatically shows how much a user could save over the course of a year and five years.

“Every Canadian can benefit by increasing their savings. It’s just a matter of using more awareness of how you spend” said Molina.

The budgeting tools can be used free of charge, although some must be downloaded to be used and requires an email address.