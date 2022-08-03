Nearly 1 in 2 nurses in Ontario considering leaving their jobs: poll
Almost 70 per cent of nurses in Ontario say they can’t provide adequate care for patients due to insufficient time and resources, and nearly one in two are considering leaving the profession, a new survey suggests.
The Registered Practical Nurses Association (WeRPN) of Ontario released the results of the survey on Tuesday, revealing the dire state of nursing in the province.
“I believe these findings will shock the public — close to seven in 10 nurses are seeing patients’ health being put at risk because adequate time, resources and staffing levels are simply not available,” Dianne Martin, WeRPN chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Alarmingly, this is now being normalized.”
WeRPN represents over 55,000 RPNs across the country and 763 of them participated in the online survey from May 1 to 9, 2022.
The survey was a follow-up study to a Dec. 2020 survey that polled RPNs on the state of nursing amid the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the latest survey, 93 per cent of nurses said their workload increased over the past two-to-three years, and 68 per cent said they don’t have the time or resources to provide adequate care to their patients.
Meanwhile, 66 per cent of nurses said they have had to take on more patients per nurse due to the ongoing nursing shortage, while 87 per cent reported taking on more responsibilities in their role.
“As an RPN, I’m doing more than one role, helping with PSW work, the dining room, reception, on top of RPN duties: I medicate 45 patients in my shift. It’s too much — all of them have many geriatric medications, puffers, narcotics, insulin. On top of that, the treatments, calls and handling emergencies. It’s a lot for just one nurse,” an anonymous nurse wrote in the survey.
Four in five nurses have experienced moral distress in their profession, up by more than 10 per cent from Dec. 2020.
Eighty-eight per cent of RPNs said they have been impacted by the staffing shortages, with many facing “added stresses and increased isolation.”
Specifically, seven in 10 said they have had to work more hours to cover staffing shortages, including 39 per cent who worked unpaid overtime hours at the end of their shifts.
In addition, six in 10 nurses said their mental health has deteriorated because of the stress regarding staffing shortages.
“I feel like we have to constantly rush residents and cut corners to get everything ‘done’ and decide between taking breaks and completing tasks for every shift,” an anonymous nurse wrote.
The survey also revealed that the province has the potential to lose half of its RPN workforce if they don’t address the burnout nurses are experiencing.
Fourty-seven per cent of RPNs surveyed said they are considering leaving nursing, up from 34 per cent in Dec. 2020.
In addition, six in ten of those nurses said they would leave the health-care sector altogether.
The top reasons for leaving the field include inadequate wages, overbearing workload and compensation practices that nurses feel are unfair.
As nurses cope with overwhelming working conditions, morale has dropped significantly from Dec. 2020.
Only 36 per cent of nurses said they feel proud to be a nurse, a whopping decrease from 67 per cent in late 2020.
In addition, 83 per cent of respondents said they feel morale at work has worsened over the past two years.
When asked what could improve their job satisfaction, 94 per cent of nurses said improved wages, 78 per cent said increased staffing levels and 64 per cent said standardized workloads.
Higher wages seem to be the most important goal for the majority of respondents as 91 per cent said they feel they are not fairly compensated for their role, up from 86 per cent in Dec. 2020.
Meanwhile, 75 per cent of nurses said they are experiencing financial stress, up from 57 per cent in Dec. 2020.
To address nurses’ worsening state, WeRPN CEO Dianne Martin outlined three calls to action that the government should implement immediately.
One action is to repeal Bill 124, which currently caps nurses’ wages at a maximum of one per cent total compensation for three years. Martin recommends that wages increase by at least 20 per cent to be in line with other nursing groups and reflect the increase in the cost of living.
“While the overarching nursing shortage cannot be immediately relieved in the short-term, such an increase will help immensely in retaining nurses who are contemplating leaving. It will also provide nurses with important recognition to boost morale, which has been hit very hard over the past two years,” Martin wrote in the report.
Martin is also calling on the government to address unsafe workloads, by hiring more full-time RPNs, and to ensure RPN voices are included in policy making.
The alarming results come as ERs and ICUs across the province are severely understaffed amid a seventh wave of the pandemic, with Toronto General Hospital being under a critical care bed alert for the past two weeks.
In a news conference on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford did not provide any new solutions to address the staffing crisis, but instead reiterated calls for the federal government to provide more financial support.
METHODOLOGY: For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Conservative leadership candidates participate in third party debate
Three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada are debating in Ottawa one last time before ballots are cast in the 2022 race. Watch the event live as CTVNews.ca provides real-time updates.
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Montreal
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
London
-
Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning, severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex
Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt claims self defence on stand in assault trial
Testifying in his own defence, Herbert Hildebrandt says he felt threatened by two elderly men when he pushed Jack Dykxhoorn, 84, to the ground in Malahide Township, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Kitchener
-
Tornado warnings lifted for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, risk of severe weather continues
Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Crime decreases downtown but still calls for improvement
Recent stats from the Greater Sudbury Police Service show a decrease in reported incidents downtown.
-
Sudbury’s Lorraine Street transitional housing complex costs are rising
According to a recent report, the cost of the proposed transitional housing complex in a residential neighbourhood has increased by $4 million.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
Ottawa
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
-
'It is a nightmare': Windsor-Essex residents lament slow rollout of paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations
It’s been two weeks since the province announced the availability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, but finding a place in Windsor-Essex to get your child vaccinated is proving to be a difficult task.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continues
As temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
Barrie
-
Artists slated to perform at Ever After Music Festival announce cancellations
With just over a week to go until the Ever After Music Festival is set to kick off, some artists have taken to social media announcing their shows have been cancelled.
-
Owen Sound police officer honoured after donating part of liver to co-worker
Owen Sound Police Officer Cory Fernando donated part of her liver to her co-worker, who has cystic fibrosis, earlier this year.
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Northumberland Ferries working to secure N.S.-P.E.I. replacement ferry by mid-August
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island could be in service on an interim basis between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island by the middle of August.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS red alerts for April increased tenfold in three years
New data from Alberta Health Services quarterly report, obtained by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) shows that the number of red alerts in Calgary for the month of April were 10 times higher than three years prior.
-
Cochrane man building scaled down Canadian naval ships
It's impossible to fit a full-sized ship into the Naval Museum of Alberta even though its curator would like one because it just wouldn't fit. But then there's the logistics of trying to get it to land locked Calgary, another insurmountable task. So the museum has turned to model builder Miles Chester instead.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.
Winnipeg
-
Fire burning on Symington Road
Firefighters are responding to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
Vancouver
-
'Maybe I'll take out an ad': B.C. premier says he may copy couple's plea for a doctor in an effort to get feds' attention
After a desperate senior – one of the nearly one million people in B.C. without a family doctor – took out an ad in a newspaper seeking care, Premier John Horgan said he may have to do the same to get the attention of the feds.
-
U.S. man who disappeared on his way to B.C. music festival may have been seen 'running through yards'
An American man who travelled to Canada to go to a music festival disappeared at some point during his visit, and his whereabouts remain unknown two weeks later.
-
Pemberton man sentenced to 5 years, 6 months for sex offences
A longtime resident of Pemberton and Whistler has been sentenced to a total of five years and six months in prison for historical sexual offences involving minors.
Edmonton
-
'It is jaw dropping': NDP slams UCP for big COVID-19 bonus to health chief
Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says the United Conservative Party government, particularly former finance minister Travis Toews, must bear the responsibility and fallout for the record-setting six-figure bonus payment to the chief medical officer of health.
-
'No vehicle is sold noisy': Edmonton councillor launches petition to target loud vehicles on city streets
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz has launched a petition asking the city to look into increasing fines and automated enforcement or an outright ban to curb noisy vehicles in the city.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.