NDP will hold Doug Ford to account as party forms official Opposition: Horwath
Ontario NDP leader and the leader of the official opposition Andrea Horwath speaks to the media at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says her party will hold Doug Ford accountable for every decision he makes once he's sworn in as Ontario's premier.
Horwath, whose New Democrats are holding their first caucus meeting as the official Opposition today, says many Ontario residents have concerns about Ford's agenda, particularly when it comes to possible spending cuts.
She says the Progressive Conservative leader also needs to address controversies that emerged during the election campaign, including questions surrounding certain party nominations.
The New Democrats won 40 seats in last week's election.
The election also saw the Tories win a decisive majority and the Liberals reduced to seven seats, putting them below the threshold for official party status.
Ford is poised to officially take the premier's mantle on June 29.