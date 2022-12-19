Myron Demkiw officially takes over as Toronto's police chief
Toronto’s new chief of police, Myron Demkiw, has been sworn in this morning during a change of command ceremony at Toronto Police Headquarters.
The special event, which also included the administration of the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy along with remarks from the Chief and special guests, got underway at 11 a.m. in the Grand Foyer.
The change of command also included a special ceremony for outgoing police Chief James Ramer, who was piped out of the building to “honour of his extraordinary career and leadership,” police said in a Dec. 19 news release. Ramer, whose contract runs until the end of this year, served as Toronto’s top cop since the resignation of former police chief Mark Saunders in August 2020.
During Monday’s event, Toronto Mayor John Tory he’s confident said Demkiw is “more than up to the task of keeping the city safe” and would work hard to maintain and earn its trust.
He said Demkiw has been a champion for many important causes, including the force’s work on anti-Black racism and missing persons.
Departing Chief James Ramer, meanwhile, said he believes Toronto Police Service (TPS) has a bright future with Demkim at the helm.
Calling him “without question one of the most highly respected police leader in Canada,” Ramer said he has worked closely with Demkiw for several yeats and admires him for his passion for people, his leadership, and his “commitment to finding modern, equable approaches” to keeping the city safe.
During his remarks, Demkiw said becoming Toronto’s 25th chief of police is a “dream come true.”
He said his top three priorities as the city's top cop are to build trust in and within the Toronto Police Service, to accelerate police reform and professionalization, and support safer communities.
Vowing to “give my all every day,” Demkiw said he’ll work to achieve those goals by earning and repairing trust, addressing crime, improving community safety and wellbeing for everyone, and by taking a public health approach when it comes to how police approach the victims of gun violence as well as those with addictions and mental health challenges. He also said he’d review community policing to ensure it is equitable for everyone.
By taking a “deliberately collaborative” approach as the city’s next police chief, Demkiw said he’d ensure concrete and measurable steps will be taken so that evidence-based changes happen and that all TPS members have access to the resources they need to do their job of serving the community.
Lastly, the new chief said he would support safer communities by using available technologies to foster safety in neighbourhoods across the city.
As a leader, he said promises to “understand before understood” and to have his “actions speak louder than words.”
A proud Ukrainian-Canadian, Dewkim concluded his remarks by saying few words of gratitude to his late parents in Ukrainian for “teaching him to remember his heritage and for raising him in great city of Toronto, which I he calls home.”
Demkiw, who officially assumed his new role today following a three-month transition period, is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to further outline his priorities for his three-year term.
His appointment, however, hasn’t come without some controversy.
Just days after Dewkim was announced as the city’s next top cop, two women directly impacted by a raid at a downtown Toronto women's bathhouse more than 20 years ago penned an open letter to Mayor John Tory and Jim Hart, the chair of the Toronto Police Services (TPS) Board, that outlined a number of concerns with the chief designate, notably his involvement in planning and his participation in the September 2000 bust at Pussy Palace on Mutual Street.
Chanelle Gallant and JP Hornick, who were original members of the Toronto Women’s Bathhouse Committee, asked for a public meeting with Mayor John Tory before the chief designate officially assumes his new role on Dec. 19 to “address their concerns.
“This was not an isolated incident nor a momentary lapse in judgement,” the letter read.
But in a follow-up letter sent to Tory on Dec. 18, Gallant and Hornick say the LGTBQ community has not had a “chance to question how this appointment could have taken place, nor make public their demands.”
“Unfortunately, despite the very legitimate concerns about Mr. Demkiw’s record and his role in planning and executing a raid on queer bathhouse event, you have refused our community’s demand for a public meeting,” they wrote.
Our community deserves answers through a public forum to account for how this appointment happened. Your refusal to meet publicly to hear the community’s concerns and answer our questions will continue to harm the queer community. … With regret and disappointment we, along with the hundreds of people who signed on to our first letter, continue to demand a public meeting with Mayor Tory to address our concerns.”
In an Oct. 15 tweet, Tory said he and Hart were “working to arrange a meeting with the individuals who wrote an open letter about Chief Designate Myron Demkiw’s selection.”
However, an Oct. 13 letter sent via email to Gallant and Hornick from Hart noted that Demkiw contacted the TPS Board office asking to participate in the meeting. They responded to that note indicating that they do not wish to include Demkiw in the meeting.
Hart, in an Oct. 28 follow-up correspondence, said he’d get back to them “next week with proposed times for this conversation.”
CTVNewsToronto.ca has reached out to Tory’s office and the TPS Board for comment.
