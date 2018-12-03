

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors' eight-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Canadian Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Murray, from Kitchener, Ont., had 21 points to help lead the Nuggets to a 106-103 victory over Toronto, and Denver's sixth consecutive win.

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points for Toronto (20-5), while Serge Ibaka had 15, Pascal Siakam chipped in with 14, Kyle Lowry had 11 assists and Jonas Valanciunas hauled down 10 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points to top the Nuggets (16-7), who lost starting guard Gary Harris in the first half to a hip injury.

The Raptors were looking for their ninth consecutive win, but hosted a Denver team that has been working its way up the Western Conference standings. They arrived in Toronto tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for first in the West.

Denver was definitely the better team for the majority of the night. The Raptors couldn't buy a three-point basket in the early going, shooting a combined 3-for-22 in the first half. The Nuggets led 86-78 with one quarter to play.