

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 44-year-old man has been charged after the body of a 52-year-old woman was found at a Scarborough address earlier this month.

Toronto police officers were called to an address in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 9:40 a.m. on July 5.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a woman – identified as Toronto-resident Carolyn Campbell - with no vital signs. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said a post-mortem examination was conducted but the cause of death will not be released to the public.

Josiph Cardle, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Cardle is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.