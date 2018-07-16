Murder charge laid after body of woman found in Scarborough
Josiph Cardle, 44, is seen in this photo provided by Toronto police.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 9:05PM EDT
A 44-year-old man has been charged after the body of a 52-year-old woman was found at a Scarborough address earlier this month.
Toronto police officers were called to an address in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 9:40 a.m. on July 5.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a woman – identified as Toronto-resident Carolyn Campbell - with no vital signs. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Investigators said a post-mortem examination was conducted but the cause of death will not be released to the public.
Josiph Cardle, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
Cardle is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.