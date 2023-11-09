Multiple Port Colborne schools under lockdown following reports of firearm on property

Niagara police say three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property.

In a post to X Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called to Port Colborne High School to respond to the reports.

The school has been placed under lockdown. Two other nearby schools are also under lockdown out of what police said is an “abundance of caution.”

Niagara Regional Police’s Emergency Task Unit is on scene at Port Colborne High School searching for the firearm, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said further information will be released to parents and guardians of students at the school.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as the lockdowns remain in place.

This is a developing story. More to come.