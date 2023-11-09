TORONTO
Toronto

    • Multiple Port Colborne schools under lockdown following reports of firearm on property

    Three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a gun was reportedly brough onto school property, police say. (X/Niagara Regional Police Service) Three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a gun was reportedly brough onto school property, police say. (X/Niagara Regional Police Service)

    Niagara police say three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property.

    In a post to X Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called to Port Colborne High School to respond to the reports.

    The school has been placed under lockdown. Two other nearby schools are also under lockdown out of what police said is an “abundance of caution.”

    Niagara Regional Police’s Emergency Task Unit is on scene at Port Colborne High School searching for the firearm, police said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Police said further information will be released to parents and guardians of students at the school.

    Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as the lockdowns remain in place.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News