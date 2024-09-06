TORONTO
Multiple improvised explosive devices found in search of Niagara Falls, Ont. home

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
Police are investigating after multiple improvised explosive devices were found during the search of a home in Niagara Falls, Ont..

Niagara Regional Police said they responded to a home on Beaver Glen Drive, near Brookside Drive, shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 after being alerted to the possible presence of a suspicious device.

Police officers found “multiple devices of a concerning nature” during the initial search of the home and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution as the Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the scene.

Explosives officers came to the home and examined the devices, which were removed to a safe location to be assessed.

In a news release Friday, police said the devices were determined to be “improvised explosive devices in various stages of completeness.”

The devices have since been rendered safe by the explosives team.

Nearby residents were allowed to return to their homes at around 3 p.m.

Police did not say who made the devices or for what possible purpose.

“This is an ongoing investigation by 2 District detectives. At this time there have been no arrests related to this incident. Officers remain on scene at the residence,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Niagara police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

