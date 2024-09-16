TORONTO
    • Motorcyclist dead, highway closed in Burlington after crash: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 403 in Burlington Monday morning.

    The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Waterdown Road as a result.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

