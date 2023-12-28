TORONTO
Toronto

    • Multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. leaves 1 person critically injured

    Police investigate a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont. on Dec. 28, 2023. (Pat Darrah) Police investigate a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont. on Dec. 28, 2023. (Pat Darrah)

    One person has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton Thursday morning.

    The incident took place around 10:50 a.m. near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive.

    Few details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police say that multiple vehicles are involved.

    At least one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

