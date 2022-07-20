Motorcylist dies in collision in Vaughan
A motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Martin Grove Road and Highway 7 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with multiple occupants.
Police said the motorcyclist died as a result of the collision.
Several people inside the vehicle involved were taken to hospital where they remain in “stable” condition.
The intersection was closed for a period of time but is now open.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
