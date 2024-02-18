Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital in critical condition following Scarborough collision

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital late Sunday afternoon following a collision with a driver in Scarborough.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the Bendale-Glen Andrew neighbourhood, near Ellesmere and Birkdale roads, east of Midland Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported 18-year-old man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The motorcyclist is being transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Currently, Ellesmere is closed between Brimley and Kennedy roads. Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, said police.