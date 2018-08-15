Motorcyclist killed in Vaughan crash
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 11:19PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Vaughan on Wednesday night.
The crash took place in the area of Vaughan Valley Boulevard and Highway 7 sometime before 10 p.m.
York Regional Police said the collision also involved a commercial motor vehicle.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate the cause of the fatal incident.