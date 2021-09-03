TORONTO -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a police car near Queen’s Park Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Queen’s Park and College Street just after 5:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

It is not known if the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

The police watchdog investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.