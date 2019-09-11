Motorcyclist dead following collision in Markham
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:16PM EDT
A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle in Markham on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Alden Road and Esna Park Drive around 2:50 p.m.
Police said they were unable to determine whether another vehicle was involved and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.
The intersection was closed for several hours as an investigation took place, police said.