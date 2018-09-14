

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 36-year-old man has died of his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Highway 401 in North York Thursday night.

The collision happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway between Yonge Street and Bayview Avenue at around 10:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the crash, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

However he later died of his injuries, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Friday morning.

OPP are investigating the deadly collision.

The collector lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened.