Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough

A man is dead after a collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Greenholm Circuit, which is just east of Markham Road, at around 1:30 p.m.

The motorcycle rider sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.

The intersection is currently closed as police investigate. Police said motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.