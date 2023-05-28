Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East. Toronto police are investigating after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton