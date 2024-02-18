TORONTO
Toronto

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough collision

Toronto police
A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries late Sunday afternoon following a collision with a driver in Scarborough, say paramedics.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the Bendale-Glen Andrew neighbourhood, near Ellesmere and Birkdale roads, east of Midland Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they transported 18-year-old man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said that he was transported to the hospital via emergency run.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hosital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate. Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

