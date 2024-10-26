TORONTO
Toronto

    Motorcyclist arrested with impaired driving following Mississauga collision

    A motorcyclist has been arrested for impaired driving after allegedly causing a single vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

    Peel Regional Police say that the single vehicle collision happened in the Queensway and Hensall Street area at around 4 a.m.

    There were two people involved in the collision, a male in his 20s who was operating the motorcycle, and an adult male passenger.

    Police say that both males are in stable condition, while the passenger has serious leg injuries.

    There were no other vehicles involved, and road closures remain in place in the area.

