

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have made contact with a mother who left her newborn boy outside of a Georgina fire hall earlier this month.

The baby was found at a fire hall on Snooks Road in Sutton, located in the Town of Georgina, shortly before 3 a.m. on May 14.

Georgina Fire Chief Ron Jenkins said crews were briefly called away from the fire station for a medical call and when they returned, they heard a baby crying.

He said firefighters found a newborn wrapped in a blanket near the back door of the building.

The newborn was turned over to the care of the Children’s Aid Society. It is believed the baby was outside for no more than 30 minutes.

Investigators say the mother is “safe and in good health.”

She will not be charged.