More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.

Police say that an investigation, dubbed Project Cerro, arose out of a separate probe which resulted in the largest single-day drug seizure in the history of the force back in November.

Project Cerro has resulted in the seizure of almost 390 kilograms of drugs - 364 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, 20 kilos of cocaine, and 3.8 kilos of fentanyl - with a total estimated street value of $32 million. Four firearms were also seized in the investigation, along with seven motor vehicles, and over $500,000 in Canadian currency.

“The ability to manufacture crystal methamphetamine at a high level, at a pure level, these are coming from Mexico,” Supt. Steven Watts, of Organized Crime Enforcement, said of the seized drugs during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“The only people that would probably have the ability to supply this amount would have to be cartel based and I will leave it at that.”

Toronto police’s drug squad executed 15 search warrants on Jan. 17 as part of their investigation.

All the residences that were raided were located in Toronto, police said.

Investigators said furniture used to “conceal contraband” was located at two of those homes.

Deputy Chief Pauline Gray, of Specialized Operations, speaks during a Feb. 1 news conference announcing the results of Project Cerro.

This news comes almost four months after Toronto police revealed the results of their largest single-day drug seizure.

Back in November 2022, police seized 520 kilos of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of almost $60 million during an investigation called Project Zafiro.

Toronto residents Paul Lelutiu, 35, Troy Anthony Robinson, 40, Manasinh Jittavong, 39, and Soheil Baharloo, 34, are each facing a slew of drug and firearms-related charges in connection with the latest investigation.

The are all set to appear in court in the coming weeks.