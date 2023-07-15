More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period

Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry took to social media Saturday to warn residents that stormy conditions and wildfires go “hand-in-hand.”

“Thousands of lightning strikes have been observed across the province over the past 48 hours,” it said. “Usually accompanied by rain, lightning fires can smoulder underground until surface conditions dry out enough to support open flames.”

The ministry confirmed that 16,400 strikes have been recorded by its system in the last two days in total, but that number includes strikes up to 100 kilometres outside Ontario’s borders “in order to track weather patterns.”

Ontario has seen a week of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, much of southern Ontario, with the exception of Toronto, saw heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Eastern Ontario was hit with more severe weather that saw two tornados damage more than 100 homes in the Ottawa, Ont. suburb of Barrhurst.

If lightning is encountered, Environment Canada advises getting to a safe location, ideally “either a building with plumbing and wiring, or an all metal vehicle,” and staying there for 30 minutes following the last rumble of thunder.

Lightning kills two to three Canadians a year and injures approximately 180 others, the agency says. Last June, two men were struck by lightning on an Ottawa, Ont. golf course. Both died as a result.

WILDFIRES IN ONTARIO

This year has seen more than three times the number of wildfires recorded in Ontario than in all of 2022.

There have been 437 fires in Ontario this year. In 2022, the government recorded 109 forest fires.

The provincial 10-year average is about 140 fires.

Of the 275 fires noted from April to June this year, about 102 were caused by humans, while another 173 were naturally caused.

Currently, residents in Northwest, Northeast, and North-Central Ontario must follow certain rules to have an outdoor fire.