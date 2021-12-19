Advertisement
Monday's Raptors game against Orlando at Scotiabank Arena postponed over COVID-19 concerns
Published Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:34PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:34PM EST
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) looks to keep the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) as he looks for the shot during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Toronto Raptors' game against the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday has been postponed, the NBA has announced.
The postponement is due to Magic players and staff members who are in the league's NBA COVID-19 protocols.
More coming.