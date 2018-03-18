Mom and 2 kids rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Barrie home
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:21AM EDT
A mother and her two young children have been rushed to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Barrie.
Barrie Fire said the mother and a 10-month-old infant were found unresponsive after emergency crews responded to a medical call at the home. A 3-year-old child was found alert.
High levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the home, Barrie Fire said.
Firefighters indicated that the home may not have bene equipped with a carbon monoxide detector.
There was no immediate update on the condition of the mother and her children in hospital.