Mississauga man in custody after QEW crash that left 2 people dead: police

A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga that left two people dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Mississauga Road shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police have not released any information about the two people killed in the crash but said a Mississauga man in his 30s has been arrested for impaired driving.

The crash fully closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road for several hours on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 416-427-3678.