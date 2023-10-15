Mississauga man in custody after QEW crash that left 2 people dead: police
A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga that left two people dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Mississauga Road shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Police have not released any information about the two people killed in the crash but said a Mississauga man in his 30s has been arrested for impaired driving.
The crash fully closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road for several hours on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 416-427-3678.
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
