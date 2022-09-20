Woman stabbed to death inside Canadian Tire store, investigation continues
A Mississauga Canadian Tire remains closed after a female was fatally stabbed inside the store early Monday evening.
Around 6 p.m. last night, Peel police were called to the busy retail store in the Heartland Town Centre near Mavis and Britannia roads for multiple reports of a stabbing.
There, they found a female “with obvious signs of trauma.” The victim, whose name and age have not been released at this point, died at the scene.
A male suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and taken to a “local hospital for medical care,” media officer Const. Philip Yake told reporters at the scene Monday evening. Charges have yet to be laid against the suspect.
A store employee told CTV News that the incident happened in the store’s garden centre area.
Peel police won’t say if the victim and her attacker knew each other or what kind of relationship they may have had as the “investigation is still in its infancy.” They would also not comment on a motive, how exactly the suspect was hurt, or if he entered the store armed.
Police did, however, say that they aren’t looking for any other suspects at this time.
"This is deemed to be an isolated incident and the public's safety is not a concern," Yake said.
Peel police’s homicide bureau is now handling this investigation.
Police are expected to provide more details about this case at some point today.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.
-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
Consecutive rise in interest rates could lead to global recession in 2023: World Bank
While consecutive interest rate hikes have helped control inflation, a recent report by the World Bank showed that such a series of rate hikes could push the world into a recession in 2023, largely because of the degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades.
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
RCMP investigating alleged attack against Russian embassy in Ottawa
The RCMP has launched an investigation into an alleged Molotov cocktail attack at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa last week.
'Who is the real Pierre Poilievre?' NDP launch attack ad against new Conservative leader
The NDP is the first party out of the gate with an attack ad against Pierre Poilievre, launching the attempt to frame the new Conservative leader as 'not in it for you' just as the fall sitting of Parliament gets underway.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Legault sorry for saying racism against Indigenous people at hospital is 'settled'
CAQ leader François Legault apologized to Joyce Echaquan's husband Carol Dubé on Tuesday after suggesting the problems at Joliette hospital, where the Atikamekw woman died, were fixed.
-
'Economy and inclusion': Anglade reflects on Liberal party's identity amid rocky campaign
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is over 20 points behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec, the same party that ousted the Liberals in 2018. Despite this, PLQ leader Dominique Anglade is optimistic about Oct. 3.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Joint CBSA-RCMP investigation leads to seizure of firearms, drugs in London, Ont.
A London man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle a prohibited gun silencer across the border in Vancouver, B.C., resulting in the execution of a search warrant and subsequent seizure of firearms and narcotics from his home, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Suspect identified in weekend Bonaventure Drive shooting: LPS
London police have identified a suspect who’s wanted for their alleged involvement in a shooting in east London from over the weekend, and are requesting the public’s help in locating him.
Kitchener
-
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate. Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
-
Police investigating Kitchener fight involving up to 20 teenagers
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical altercation over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
-
Miss Oktoberfest title shifted to Oktoberfest Ambassador, opened to all genders
With Waterloo region’s big Bavarian festival right around the corner, changes are being made to the Miss Oktoberfest competition.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Northern Ontario brothers in tonight's Amazing Race Canada finale
Two brothers from McDougall, just outside of Parry Sound, will be putting it all on the line for Tuesday night's finale of Amazing Race Canada. Brendan and Connor McDougall will be one of four teams competing in a race that's taken them from one corner of the country to the other.
-
Former Sudbury pharmacy worker awaits sentence on $1.5M fentanyl fraud conviction
A former pharmacy worker in Sudbury awaiting a prison sentence for writing $1.5 million in fake fentanyl prescriptions will have to wait a little longer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Sutcliffe challenges McKenney's connection to Horizon Ottawa; McKenney denies contributions
Ottawa mayor candidate Catherine McKenney said they have not taken any campaign contributions from third-party advertisers after opponent Mark Sutcliffe called on McKenney to clarify their connection to Horizon Ottawa.
-
Unauthorized driver stopped on closed section of Wellington Street was under court order to stay away
Ottawa police say a driver stopped Tuesday afternoon on a section of Wellington Street that is closed to vehicles was under conditions not to return to the area.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Howard Avenue in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision on Howard Avenue.
-
One person sent to hospital after industrial accident on Ojibway Parkway
Windsor police say one person has been sent to hospital after an industrial accident on Ojibway Parkway.
Barrie
-
42 golden rescues arrive in Canada ahead of import ban
A flight full of golden retrievers made the journey from Egypt to Canada Tuesday on their way to their new homes.
-
One person in custody following OPP investigation in Huntsville
Provincial police have one person in custody following reports of a gunshot in Huntsville.
-
Town of Innisfil pilots new traffic calming measures in problem areas
The Town of Innisfil is pumping the brakes on speeders with traffic-calming measures in select areas that have had reports of high speeds and collisions.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports 3 COVID-19-related deaths from month of August, increase in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update, but says all three happened in the month of August.
Calgary
-
Calgary's emergency responders surprise kids at Alberta Children's Hospital
Ropes dangled from the roof of the Alberta Children's Hospital all the way down to the ground, and at exactly 10 a.m., firefighters, police and other rescue professionals started rappelling. On their way, they knocked on the windows and waved at the kids inside.
-
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
-
2 in critical condition following northeast crash, third person in custody
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one person is in police custody, after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning near an intersection in the city's northeast.
Winnipeg
-
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
-
Multiple sexual assaults reported on Winnipeg Transit buses: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after receiving reports of sexual assaults on transit buses in the city.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
-
Man found injured in running car dies in Surrey; homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a man died in his vehicle Tuesday morning.
-
Watchdog investigating after pedestrian struck by police vehicle on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
B.C.'s police watchdog says it's investigating a crash on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a pedestrian with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
-
Gretzky calls to invite Smyth, Fogolin to join the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame
Ryan Smyth's #94 is not being retired by the Oilers, but the fan favourite will enter the team's new hall of fame in November, along with two-time Stanley Cup champion Lee Fogolin.
-
New solar farm opens to power Edmonton water treatment plant
EPCOR officially opened the kīsikāw pīsim solar farm on Tuesday. The farm will generate up to half of the energy required to power the E. L. Smith Water Treatment plant, which supplies 65 per cent of the water used by Edmonton and surrounding communities.