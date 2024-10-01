Mississauga has fastest growing food bank usage in all of Ontario: report
Food insecurity in Mississauga has reached an unprecedented and unwanted milestone.
According to Food Banks Mississauga’s latest annual Impact report, the city just west of Toronto is seeing the fastest growing food bank usage in all of Ontario.
In Mississauga, 1 in 13 residents or eight per cent of the city’s population used a food bank between June 2023 and May 2024.
Almost a third of those clients, roughly 16,000, are children – a 42 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.
In total, Food Banks Mississauga, the city’s leading food security organization, and its 60-plus member agencies saw 421,251 visits in that time frame – an 80 per cent year-over-year jump.
Those visits translate to 56,267 food bank users, which is more than double the number of people who accessed a food bank or related service the year before. Provincially, the number of food bank users went up by 25 per cent during that time frame.
Across its network, Food Banks Mississauga, which is formerly known as the Mississauga Food Bank, distributed more than nine million pounds of food from June 2023 to May 2024, more than double what it handed out the previous year.
“Food banks were meant to be a temporary emergency support, not a replacement for government social assistance programs,” Meghan Nicholls, CEO of Food Banks Mississauga, said in a news release.
“But almost 40 years later, we must show that we are in a food insecurity crisis because government programs are underfunded and haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living. People shouldn’t have to choose between paying rent, feeding themselves, or feeding their families.”
Nicholls went on to say that the capacity of Mississauga’s food banks network is “maxing out.”
“It’s only thanks to our community’s support and generosity that we can continue providing food to our neighbours today while advocating for policy change for tomorrow,” she said.
DEVELOPING Israel reports 8 combat deaths as troops battle Hezbollah in Lebanon and fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
2 dead and thousands evacuated as a typhoon approaches Taiwan
An approaching typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall to Taiwan killed one person and injured dozens of others over the past few days and led to the evacuation of thousands from low-lying or mountainous areas.
Medallion containing original mould from discovery of penicillin goes up for auction
A medallion containing some of the original mould involved in the discovery of penicillin is expected to fetch up to US$50,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.
OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case
Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.
Emily Carr painting purchased for $50 at U.S. barn sale heading to auction
When New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz went to a barn sale in the Hamptons a few months ago, a painting hanging in the old structure immediately caught his eye.
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Thief employs classic move to nab US$255K ring from Tiffany, authorities say
A jewel thief who is wanted in connection with crimes committed from Florida to South Korea stole a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store in New York by switching it with a cubic zirconia replica, authorities said.
Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale
Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to an accidental discount of 30 per cent on everything.
Man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s death in Hemmingford, Que.
A 31-year-old man who was arrested last week following the death of a woman in Quebec's Monteregie region is now facing more charges.
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
CTV Ottawa wins two regional RTDNA awards for coverage of Orleans explosion, Barrhaven tornado
CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA have won three prestigious journalism awards for coverage of major news stories in 2023.
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa motorists can idle vehicles longer on days with temperatures between 0 C and 27 C under new bylaw
New rules for idling will take effect in the City of Ottawa on January 1, but motorists will be allowed to idle longer when the temperature is between 0 C and 27 C.
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Cobalt
Highway 11 is closed Wednesday morning near the community of Cobalt.
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
City of Guelph considers fireworks bylaw to ramp up restrictions
City council is considering a bylaw that would require a permit for anyone to set off backyard fireworks.
Face masks required again in HPHA clinical areas
Ahead of respiratory virus season, HPHA is updating its masking guidelines in anticipation of increased spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19.
-
School bus struck from behind south of Exeter
According to police, a bus on Crediton Road, south of Exeter, was about to stop to pick up kids at a rural address when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck hauling a trailer.
-
Almost $1 million in fraudulent activities leads to charges: WPS
One suspect has been arrested following a fraud investigation, conducted by the Windsor Police Service (WPS).
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan sales up: Report
Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravans have seen sales jump over the third quarter and calendar year. According to FCA Canada, sales were up by 79 per cent this quarter and up 85 per cent for the calendar-year to date.
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance to be sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Large amount of alcohol taken during break-in at Midland establishment
One man is charged after a break-and-enter at a Midland restaurant.
Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay
Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.
-
Standing hearing scheduled for inquest into police shooting death
A judge will determine who will be allowed to participate in the upcoming inquest into the death of a man shot by Winnipeg police two years ago.
-
Multiple food waste drop-off stations set to open up in Winnipeg
As Winnipeg residents wait for a green cart program to come into effect, they will soon be able to take their food waste to a drop-off station.
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Cape Breton police seek man wanted for attempted murder in Millbrook
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
-
Body found at Saint John encampment; police don't believe death is criminal in nature
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Alberta decides not to allow liquor to be sold in grocery and convenience stores
Alberta will not allow the sale of liquor in grocery and convenience stores, the province announced on Wednesday.
-
Robber in fake beard hit 2 Edmonton cannabis shops in a week: police
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed two Edmonton cannabis stores in the span of a week.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and cloudy today, with a warming trend coming soon
Clouds dominate the sky over central and north-central Alberta again today. We'll see a few sunny breaks, but far more cloud cover and temperatures held to around 10 C for an afternoon high.
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
-
2 Calgary men charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Two Calgary men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that took place more than a year ago.
-
2 arrested following shooting at Calgary hotel
Calgary police say two people have been arrested and another person is in hospital following a shooting at the Olympia Lodge on 16 Avenue N.W.
Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count
Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.
-
Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
-
Monument on Muskowekwan First Nation honours residential school survivors
A new monument recognizing residential school survivors in the Muskowekwan First Nation area was unveiled Tuesday morning.
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.
-
B.C. party leaders tussle over affordability in radio debate before Oct. 19 vote
British Columbia's party leaders jousted over affordability Wednesday in their first and only radio debate of the province's election campaign.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Victoria crash
Victoria police had blocked off a busy section of Douglas Street on Wednesday morning as they investigated a vehicle incident.
-
Mounties say burned vehicle connected to suspicious death near Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body and a burned vehicle were discovered in two rural areas near Kamloops, B.C., last week.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.