As they pack their lunches and grab their backpacks, Raquel and Gabriel Pilon-Guerra can’t get out the door quick enough - eager for another full day at summer camp.

But their mother will be sacrificing her own work for the day to tag along - to be available to help seven-year-old Raquel, who has cerebral palsy.

“She’s a pretty independent young lady who likes to do things on her own,” Patricia Guerra told CTV News Toronto.

But Raquel does require assistance in the washroom, and this year the University of Toronto Mississauga day camp the kids have attended for several summers has refused to provide that support.

“For the last three years we had been accommodated, they had been able to provide us with that service, and we were very happy with that,” she said.

The family says they were referred to the U of T day camp through a Mississauga rehab centre for kids with physical disabilities and were taken aback when they found out Raquel’s minimal needs could not be accommodated this year.

“The camp advertises as being inclusive,” said Raquel’s father, Jean-Francois Pilon. “However, when you go through the process they will tell you they’re not going to do this, or not going to do that.”

The policy change has meant that Guerra has had to put her own business on hold for the month of July, and forgo her own income, to help her daughter in the washroom throughout the day.

“They are an inclusive camp, but I feel they are choosing the services that they want to offer kids with special needs,” she said.

The University of Toronto told CTV News Toronto that it has instructors who work directly with children with disabilities and says the camp makes every effort to accommodate special needs. A spokesperson said changes to this year’s registration process and program were identified in advance of the camp.

“We realize this is a difficult situation for the family,” said Jane Sterling. “We're open to continuing to work with the family to find reasonable accommodation.”

Guerra said the camp has otherwise been an incredible experience for her daughter and she doesn’t want to pull her out of the program because it’s so beneficial to her independence.

“She absolutely loves it," she said, calling it the highlight of both her kids' summers.

“She’s always there at the camp, smiling, having fun,” echoed big brother Gabriel.