

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An eight-month pregnant woman who went missing in Brampton on Monday has been found.

Barinder Kaur went missing from the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive around 1 p.m.

Police said she left a residence on her own accord at the time and no foul play is suspected, but the family expressed concern that this is very out of character for her.



Barinder Kaur, 34, has been missing since Monday. (Photo supplied)

“Our big concern really is obviously that she is pregnant so it’s really the health and well-being aspect,” Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said on Wednesday morning. “There is no foul play that has come up that we are concerned about in regards to her leaving the residence – she did leave on her own accord.”

“It is really important that if she does need any kind of assistance we want her to contact us so we can ensure her safety and well-being.”

Marttini said Kaur is new to the country.

“She has only been here since July so her knowledge of the area may be not as good as other people who are here all the time.”

Around 6 p.m., Peel Regional Police said that Kaur had been “located in good health.”