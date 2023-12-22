Missing 12-year-old Mississauga child found 'in good health': police

A 12-year-old child in Mississauga who has been missing since Thursday night has been found safe, Peel police say.

A member of the public located the child, police said in an update on social media.

“He is in good health and spirits and officers are returning him home. Thank you to all who shared and kept an eye out,” police said in the post. “We can’t do it without you!”

They did not say where the child was found.