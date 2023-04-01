Michael Mantha removed from Ontario NDP caucus amid workplace investigation

The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Marit Stiles announced the move in a release issued Saturday, but said she could not share further details in order to protect the privacy of the complainant.

A high-ranking NDP source who was not able to discuss the matter publicly says that when Stiles took over as leader and was briefed on the situation, she asked Mantha to take a leave.

The source says the investigation is ongoing, but based on the information gathered so far, Stiles informed Mantha on Friday that she was removing him from caucus.

Mantha has served as an NDP MPP since first being elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma-Manitoulin.

He most recently served as the party's mining and natural resources critic until March 29, when his critic portfolio was reduced to mining alone, a position he no longer holds with his departure from the caucus.

