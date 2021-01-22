TORONTO -- A 64-year-old Metrolinx employee has died due to complications related to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the provincial transit agency confirmed.

In a statement released Friday evening, Anne Marie Aikins said the staff member passed away this morning after a stay in hospital.

“Its heartbreaking news for our staff to hear as they have been coming to work every day throughout the pandemic ensuring customers who must travel for essential reasons can get there safely,” Aikins said.

“We have extended our deepest condolences to his wife and family and offered his colleagues our full support through this sad and challenging time.”

The GO Station employee had worked for Metrolinx for 11 years.

According to Metrolinx, 61 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been no workplace outbreaks associated with the disease declared.