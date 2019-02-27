

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police say they have busted an alleged drug smuggling operation where methamphetamine was being hidden in new cars built in Mexico that were then transported by rail to Canada.

Ontario Provincial Police say employees at four Ford dealerships discovered the drugs stashed within spare tires that didn't match the cars.

They worked with the car company in December and found vehicles that had been dispersed to Quebec and New Brunswick.

Police say they found 180 kilograms of meth during the investigation.

They say they do not know where or when the drugs were hidden in the cars.

OPP deputy commissioner Rick Barnum says smugglers continue to find innovative ways to bring drugs into the country.