Meta brand Enoki mushroom mainly sold in Ontario recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Another brand of Enoki mushrooms mainly sold in Ontario is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall of Meta brand Enoki mushroom, which it said was triggered following test results.

The UPC on the affected packages is 6 957937 482116, while the SN code is 695102.

While the brand was mostly distributed in Ontario, the CFIA said it could have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest brand recall of Enoki mushrooms in recent months associated with Listeria contamination.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the national food inspection agency said.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

The CFIA is warning that pregnant women, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” it said.

The agency noted that there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the product. It advised the public to throw out the affected package or return it to where it was purchased.