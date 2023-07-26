Merrifield and Jansen go deep to help Blue Jays rout Dodgers 8-1, take 2 of 3 from LA
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the NL West leaders.
Merrifield sent an 0-2 pitch from Tony Gonsolin (5-4) over the wall in left with two outs in the fifth inning, scoring Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who both singled.
Jansen led off the sixth, blasting a line-drive to left off reliever Alex Vesia for a 6-0 lead.
Merrifield sacrificed into a double play that scored Guerrero in the second for the Blue Jays' first run. Brandon Belt had a RBI single in the third.
Merrifield was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout.
Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.
Toronto's Bo Bichette added a two-run single in the eighth.
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth by home-plate umpire Ben May.
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out five, walked three and threw a career-high 109 pitches on a 92-degree (33 Celsius) day.
The Dodgers got their lone run on James Outman's RBI single with two outs in the sixth that made it 6-1.
Kiké Hernández went 2 for 4 a day after being traded to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox. The utilityman helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series during his time in LA before going East.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) played catch.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: Off Thursday before RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18 ERA) starts at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Dodgers: After an off-day Thursday, RHP Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28) starts against Cincinnati on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Manitoba to replace vulnerable persons office after audit finds abuse in care homes
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
-
Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty
A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Timmins girl injured by needle highlights persistent problem with used syringes
People in Timmins have been complaining about used needles being discarded around the city, including local parks.
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT resumes Monday with a fraction of the fleet on the line and R1 buses still running
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Tornado warning ends, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex
A tornado warning for Windsor-Essex has ended, but a severe thunderstorm watch for the region continues.
-
Nearly 375 cats in need of homes, Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to host adoption event
While major strides have been made in addressing cat overpopulation in Windsor and Essex County over the past decade, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is still packed with cats.
-
Why more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit rather than replace it?
A local air conditioning maintenance company says more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit instead of opting for a complete replacement, potentially overextending the lifespan of their equipment.
Barrie
-
Police search underway in Huntsville for missing woman
Police are actively searching on the water and from the air in Huntsville for a missing woman.
-
Barrie police seek witnesses to violent assault that left victim in serious condition
Police hope to speak with two men who witnessed a violent attack on a man earlier this month in Barrie that left him in critical condition.
-
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
-
Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence
A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba
A number of tornado warnings have been issued throughout central Manitoba, including close to Winnipeg.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Vancouver
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
'We certainly need to do better': BC Ferries addresses communications fiasco
Frustration is mounting with BC Ferries following a communication disaster on Tuesday where the wrong information about wait times was posted online, causing prospective passengers to cancel plans or divert to other terminals.
-
'Budding serial killer' who murdered man in B.C. park ineligible for parole for 20 years
A B.C. man who viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Hood in an Abbotsford park.
Edmonton
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
-
Canada geese 'stained' with crude oil at Imperial Oil facility near Cold Lake
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a flock of Canada geese were stained with oil after landing on a lagoon at an Imperial Oil facility northwest of Cold Lake.