

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Four makeshift memorials that sprung up in the wake of a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood last month have been moved to a central location to accommodate this weekend’s Taste of the Danforth festival.

The memorials, the largest of which was located around a fountain near Danforth and Logan avenues, were packed up and taken to a garden outside the nearby St. Barnabas on the Danforth Anglican Church at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, where they will remain until a more permanent memorial is eventually erected.

City workers were brought in to move the memorials and it took them about 20 or 30 minutes to complete the job, according to reports from the scene.

There were a handful of people on hand who verbally objected to the relocation of the memorials but the process otherwise unfolded without incident.

“Most of the flowers had died. It’s been two weeks and there were four different places so what we have done is consolidated everything into one location instead of everyone going to four locations,” Taste of the Danforth organizer Howard Lichtman told CP24 on Friday morning. “It is a large proper space so people won’t be crowded and can pay their respects.”

This will be the 25th annual edition of the Taste of the Danforth festival, though this year’s event will Kiley take on a different feel coming so soon after the July 22nd shooting that killed two people and injured 13 others.

The festival officially gets underway at 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor John Tory and other dignitaries are expected to speak during the opening ceremonies for the event.

“I think people are sad for what happened but they feel that it is not something that happened to the Danforth; it is something that happened on the Danforth. It wasn’t’ about the street and I think they are feeling the warmth of Danforth strong,” Lichtman told CP24 on Thursday. “What we are hearing from lots of people is that Danforth is their neighbourhood. They may live elsewhere in the city or come from 30 or 40 kilometres away but they say ‘I own a piece of the Danforth.’ It is a very special feeling and I think we will see a outpouring of that this weekend.”