Memorial planned today to honour Toronto police officers who died by suicide
A memorial ceremony is planned in Toronto this morning to honour Ontario police officers and civilian members who have died by suicide.
The ceremony is the first of what organizers say will be an annual event.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend the ceremony at Ontario Police Memorial Park, as are relatives of officers who died by suicide.
The event is organized by Toronto Beyond the Blue, a charity that offers counselling to officers and their family members.
The organization says the trauma officers and civilian members experience on the job can significantly affect their mental health.
It says those who died by suicide deserve a formal memorial that recognizes the positive impact of their lives and legitimizes their loved ones' grief.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.
Conservative surge combined with ballot confusion could crack a Liberal stronghold in Toronto byelection
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
'I feel like I have my life again': Canadian woman describes her freedom from a life controlled by OCD
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Former first lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for president
After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former first lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: "Stay tuned."
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
Fourth U.K. Conservative Party official reportedly investigated in widening election betting scandal
The chief data officer of Britain's Conservative Party has taken a leave of absence, British media reported Sunday, following growing allegations that the governing party's members have been using inside information to bet on the date of Britain’s July 4 national election.
A new study shows that 1 year of this kind of exercise yields results 4 years later
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Montreal
Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area as the region continues to be under a rainfall warning Sunday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment in Montreal's Victoria Square
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
Will the rainfall warning end this Sunday?
The capital is off to another rainy day, as the rainfall warning that was issued Saturday morning is still in effect.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Judge sides with Ottawa Community Housing over tenant snow-clearing duties
Ontario's top court has dismissed a case brought by an Ottawa mother and son after a dispute over snow-clearing duties under their lease agreement with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH).
Impaired driver facing charges after driving into OPP parking lot
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Collison with deer sparks three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay released a video Friday of a three-vehicle crash in Callander, Ont., caused by a collision with a deer.
Kitchener
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
London
One person sent to hospital after morning house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
-
London intersection reopens following crash investigation
A busy intersection in south London has reopened following a crash Saturday afternoon. According to London police, officers are investigating a motor vehicle collision.
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Windsor
Heat warning comes down, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
-
-
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch still in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
First-ever Pride event held in Alliston
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
Winnipeg
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba
There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
-
Tributes remember J.K. Irving for his business, community contributions
James K. Irving is being remembered as a legend in Canadian business while championing causes close to New Brunswick.
-
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Panthers face task of regrouping for Game 7 with history, Stanley Cup on the line
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
-
Oilers on verge of Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Alberta woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5,000 fine for using mobility scooter
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
-
New wellness centre opens in honour of Regina mom who died by suicide
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatoon Pride Parade bigger than ever for its 2024 return
Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.
-
One killed following structure fire in North Battleford
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
-
Man in critical condition after arrest in northern B.C., IIO seeks witnesses
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested in Dawson Creek.
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
