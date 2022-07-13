Median income of people living in four major Ontario cities revealed
Median income of people living in four major Ontario cities revealed
The latest Canadian census data has revealed the median after-tax household income of people living in four major cities in Ontario.
The data, released Wednesday, revealed that the median after-tax income increased between 2015 and 2020 in four major cities, including Toronto, Ottawa-Gatineau, Hamilton and London.
Toronto is leading the pack with a median household income of $85,000 in 2020. The latest figure is a jump from the $74,500 reported back in 2015.
The data showed that Ottawa-Gatineau has the second highest median after-tax household income, which stands at $84,000. Ottawa used to have the highest figure in 2015 at $75,500.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The third highest median income for 2020 was reported in Hamilton at $80,000, followed by London at $71,000, both cities reported incomes that jumped by almost $10,000 from 2015.
The data found the proportion of Canadians receiving employment income fell in most provinces and territories, but that some provinces and territories, including Ontario, reported higher median employment income in 2020, as lower-earning jobs disappeared due to the pandemic.
The data reported that while fewer Canadians received employment income in 2020, particularly women, lower-income earners and older workers, benefits from COVID-19 income supports offset losses in employment income among low-wage earners.
The census data also reported that income inequality fell in all provinces since 2015, but that it remained highest in Nunavut, Ontario and Alberta.
The cities with the highest income inequality included Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, the data found.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
NEW | PM Trudeau defends granting permit allowing return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
BREAKING | Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.
Delays at Toronto Pearson airport 'getting better,' GTAA says
After months of chronic issues at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the operating agency says things are 'getting better.'
Researchers find similarities between COVID brain fog and 'chemo brain'
A new study led by the Stanford University School of Medicine is offering new insights into long COVID-19 symptoms, with evidence suggesting the brain fog experienced by some patients bears striking similarities to the cognitive impairment seen in cancer patients following chemotherapy.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Quebec records 11 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by over 100
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Blood donations desperately needed as Quebec enters 7th COVID-19 wave
Hema-Quebec is making an urgent call for blood donations as the province steadies into its seventh COVID-19 wave.
London
-
MLHU ready to get fourth COVID vaccines into arms
The Middlesex-London Health Unit says fourth doses of a COVID vaccine will be available starting Thursday.
-
Man discovered on fire dies in hospital: Police
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Increased police presence in Parkhill
Middlesex OPP are giving a heads up to people in Parkhill that they may see an increased police presence throughout town Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents perturbed about COVID-19 cases at northern summer camp
At least three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Camp Bickell just outside of Timmins, and some parents are raising concerns about a lack of communication.
-
Lost, injured hikers keeping OPP helicopters busy this summer
The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter has been very busy the last few weeks with three injured and lost hikers needing to be rescued from northeast provincial parks over two days.
-
KED is dead: Sudbury council ends involvement in Kingsway arena project
It was all eyes on Greater Sudbury’s city council meeting on Tuesday as the fate of the Kingsway Entertainment District was determined and after a marathon discussion, the city voted to formally ended its involvement in the development.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators sign star forward Claude Giroux
The Ottawa Senators have signed star forward Claude Giroux, one of the most significant free agent signings in the franchise’s history.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
Windsor
-
'Pretty old and stupid': Tecumseh grandparent scam victim and Crime Stoppers warn others
A Tecumseh man and Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers are warning other residents about a “grandparent scam” targeting elderly members in the community.
-
LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crash
A young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
-
Swimming not recommended at six Essex County beaches, Windsor beach closed
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports one beach is closed and swimming is not recommended at six others.
Barrie
-
Out-of-towners charged on Muskoka River: OPP
A Toronto man faces charges for allegedly resisting a police officer and operating a boat while impaired along the Muskoka River.
-
Two young drivers clocked speeding on county road in Simcoe County
Provincial police say two young drivers were stopped minutes apart for excessive speeding in Simcoe County.
-
Ruckus at Ramara marina results in arrest
A jet-ski operator who refused to follow the marina's no-wake policies and then struck another vessel has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP
One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
Calgary
-
Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 14-year-old following a stabbing on Tuesday night in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
Vancouver
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
Disciplinary review ordered after Vancouver cop hit person in face during arrest: OPCC
A disciplinary review has been ordered by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after a Vancouver cop was charged with assault in connection to a 2019 arrest.
-
Firefighters in Vancouver may stop responding to many non-life-threatening medical calls under trial
Vancouver firefighters may soon make changes to how they respond to medical calls, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Oilers free agency: Evander Kane re-signs, TSN reports Jack Campbell 5-year deal
Free agent goalie Jack Campbell is signing a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN reports, just after the team announced it had re-signed forward Evander Kane.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Household income declines in Alberta due to oil, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.