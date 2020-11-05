TORONTO -- McDonald’s has closed one of their restaurants in Toronto after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald's Canada said that an employee from the 552 Yonge Street restaurant, which is in the Yonge and Church streets area, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," McDonald's Canada said in a statement released Thursday.

All employees that were in close contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities," McDonald’s Canada said.