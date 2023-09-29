Toronto

    • Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments

    Councillor Lisa Robinson is seen in a screen grab from a video posted to YouTube on Sept. 26, 2023. Handout Councillor Lisa Robinson is seen in a screen grab from a video posted to YouTube on Sept. 26, 2023. Handout

    The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.

    Robinson made the remark on her Facebook page on Tuesday, after Pickering’s integrity commissioner found her behaviour to be a “bully tactic” which showed “blatant disregard for the wellbeing of others” after she tagged private citizens, seemingly blaming them for her cancelled Halloween fundraiser.

    “Council voted to have me work for free for the next 30 days for a ‘sarcastic remark’ on my personal FB post. I am now a modern-day slave,” Robinson said in the Facebook post.

    “We are being asked to take the commissioner’s word for it that some people feel bullied and intimidated,” she said in a follow-up YouTube video on her public page.

    Mayor of Pickering Kevin Ashe has criticized Robinson for the remarks, calling them “wildly offensive and deeply harmful.”

    “Referencing the system of slavery as a point of comparison carries a violent undertone,” he said in a Friday media statement. “Slavery, a dark chapter for our history, brutally denied the humanity of generations of Black communities, subjecting them to unimaginable suffering and injustice. To use such a comparison is fundamentally wrong, and also diminishes the generational trauma caused by slavery.”

    Ashe added that members of the Pickering Anti-Black Racism Task Force were “shocked and upset” by Robinson’s remarks, which Ashe says “highlights the gravity of the situation and the damaging impact it has had.”

    “Councillor Robinson's suspension of pay is a direct consequence of her own actions and decision-making,” concluded Ashe. “It reflects the necessity of upholding the integrity of our Council and maintaining our ethical standards. We strongly urge her to take responsibility for her actions, refrain from using false and harmful comparisons, and sincerely apologize to the Black community for the hurt and offence she has caused.”

    Robinson responded to the statement on Facebook, saying Ashe misconstrued her remarks.

    “I sought to shed light on the issue of modern-day slavery, which exists in various forms and affects individuals from all backgrounds,” she said in a Facebook comment. “As an individual who is now working for the government without compensation for the next 30 days, I am facing significant challenges…I remain committed to advocating for fair compensation, equality and the eradication of modern-day slavery.”

